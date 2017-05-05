FRESNO COUNTY

Family's emotional reaction after woman admits to causing crash that killed couple in Fresno County

EMBED </>More News Videos

It was June of 2015 when Denise Lago's attorney said she lost control of her car and crashed into a motorcycle, killing a husband and wife-- Kenneth and Jennine Balderrama. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It was June of 2015 when Denise Lago's attorney said she lost control of her car and crashed into a motorcycle, killing a husband and wife-- Kenneth and Jennine Balderrama.

"My world came to an end when I found out my baby brother and Jennine were dead," said Grace Hernandez, victim's sister.

Investigators said Lago had prescription drugs in her system. Her attorney said that medication was prescribed by a doctor for chronic back pain and said she was using the drugs as prescribed.

"This is not a crime of malice or evil heart this was an accident where she was under the influence of a prescribed drug," said Ralph Torres, Defense Attorney.

Tears were shed between family members left behind by the Balderamma's, they showed up to court in personalized t-shirts and pins with the couple's picture on them.

Hernandez said the married couple was on their way to go camping with their sons when they were struck and killed near Millerton Lake.

"It's just so sad that they're gone, we miss them. There's that void when we do get together, Mothers Day, all the holidays."

Lago's attorney said she's been assessed by a team they referred her to, who found she doesn't need substance abuse treatment and said he thinks probation is appropriate considering these circumstances.

"She wrote a letter to the family and I think that it's important she let their family know that she takes responsibility-- she really grieves for them," said Torres.

Lago's attorney said they settled a case for a maximum of six years, but they are going to present a case where the court considers probation as part of her sentence which would allow a maximum of one year in jail and up to five years probation.
Related Topics:
newscrashcar crashfresno countyFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Signing day held for Fowler High School seniors getting ready to head to dream colleges
New research may allow the Central Valley to become a major producer of avocados
Police chase crash victim remembered for compassion
Person on bicycle killed in Fresno County hit and run, police say
More fresno county
NEWS
VIDEO: Several great white sharks swim near Long Beach shore
Prosecutors drop rape charges against immigrant HS students
Forest Service temporarily closes parts of Tule River in response to recent drownings
Inside the US military's mission in Somalia
More News
Top Stories
Fresno Police investigating fatal hit and run in Southwest Fresno
Flooding caused by snow melt has Yosemite officials warning visitors to be careful
Forest Service temporarily closes parts of Tule River in response to recent drownings
VIDEO: Man flung from car during dramatic robbery in Madera County
New research may allow the Central Valley to become a major producer of avocados
Oil refinery flares cause evacuations in Benicia, Calif.
US jobs report points to a healthy drop in underemployment
Show More
Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' to go on trial in April 2018
Avocado shortage forces prices to skyrocket in California
Trump administration's SBA chief visits Fresno
High heat, rapid snow melt causes flooding in Yosemite Valley
Navy SEAL first US combat death in Somalia since 1993
More News
Top Video
Fresno Police investigating fatal hit and run in Southwest Fresno
Forest Service temporarily closes parts of Tule River in response to recent drownings
Flooding caused by snow melt has Yosemite officials warning visitors to be careful
New research may allow the Central Valley to become a major producer of avocados
More Video