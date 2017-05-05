Family's emotional reaction after woman admits to causing crash that killed couple in Fresno County

It was June of 2015 when Denise Lago's attorney said she lost control of her car and crashed into a motorcycle, killing a husband and wife-- Kenneth and Jennine Balderrama."My world came to an end when I found out my baby brother and Jennine were dead," said Grace Hernandez, victim's sister.Investigators said Lago had prescription drugs in her system. Her attorney said that medication was prescribed by a doctor for chronic back pain and said she was using the drugs as prescribed."This is not a crime of malice or evil heart this was an accident where she was under the influence of a prescribed drug," said Ralph Torres, Defense Attorney.Tears were shed between family members left behind by the Balderamma's, they showed up to court in personalized t-shirts and pins with the couple's picture on them.Hernandez said the married couple was on their way to go camping with their sons when they were struck and killed near Millerton Lake."It's just so sad that they're gone, we miss them. There's that void when we do get together, Mothers Day, all the holidays."Lago's attorney said she's been assessed by a team they referred her to, who found she doesn't need substance abuse treatment and said he thinks probation is appropriate considering these circumstances."She wrote a letter to the family and I think that it's important she let their family know that she takes responsibility-- she really grieves for them," said Torres.Lago's attorney said they settled a case for a maximum of six years, but they are going to present a case where the court considers probation as part of her sentence which would allow a maximum of one year in jail and up to five years probation.