Fatal violent incident reported outside Parliament in London

Witnesses reported a firearms incident at the Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament in London on Wednesday. (CCG)

At least two people are dead at after a violent incident was reported at the Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament in London on Wednesday.

ABC News reported that one attacker and one woman had been killed. Police also reported a "number of casualties."

David Lidington, the leader of the House of Commons, addressed Parliament to say that a "police officer has been stabbed" and an "alleged assailant was shot by armed police." Witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

Officials also said there were reports of a person in the River Thames as well as a car that appeared to hit bystanders on the Westminster Bridge.


Paramedics were seen treating people at the scene. The city's police service said the events would be treated as a terror incident "until we know otherwise."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
