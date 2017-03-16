U.S. & WORLD

FDNY EMT run over by own ambulance, killed after vehicle stolen in Bronx

Eyewitness News
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx --
An ambulance was stolen in the Bronx, and an EMT was then run over with her own vehicle, killing her.

It happened after 7 p.m. at White Plains Road and Watson Avenue in the Soundview Section.


The ambulance was driving on White Plains Road when it was flagged down by a pedestrian, looking for help with an emotionally disturbed person who was acting out on the sidewalk.

The EMT behind the wheel got out of the ambulance to help.

Then, the emotionally disturbed person apparently got into the driver's seat and sped away.

The EMT grabbed onto the ambulance and was dragged.

The suspect then backed up and ran her over.

Police say the ambulance made a left turn on Watson and crashed into a parked car.

An MTA police officer happened to be driving by and subdued the suspect with the help of some passers by.

The EMT's partner was not physically hurt. She was still in the ambulance, in the passenger seat, when the suspect jumped in the driver's seat and put it in gear.

The EMT that was struck was taken to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition, but she later died from her injuries.

One person is under arrest and an investigation is underway.

Related Topics:
newsambulancepedestrian struckcar theftu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
British mail company launches David Bowie stamps into space
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
Guinness castle for sale
Google Street View takes you inside a volcano
More u.s. & world
NEWS
EMT dead after being run over by own stolen ambulance in New York
Police shootings and alleged misconduct would get more scrutiny under plan introduced by Fresno mayor
Tulare County settles with victims of former sheriff's deputy, according to LA law firm and court records
Tulare Union High School teacher arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student
More News
Top Stories
Central High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
Tulare Union High School teacher arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student
Police shootings and alleged misconduct would get more scrutiny under plan introduced by Fresno mayor
1-year-old killed after grandfather accidentally ran her over in Fresno County
Tulare County settles with victims of former sheriff's deputy, according to LA law firm and court records
Authorities confirm bone found in construction site near Chukchansi Resort and Casino is human
Emotional day in court for family of man killed in 2013 crash caused by suspect running from police
Show More
Highway 41 between Lemoore and Stratford undergoing major paving operation
DOJ investigation finds 8 people in Fresno County stole from the dead, one used money to pay for sex
Construction workers find remains near Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino
Bulletproof vest saves deputy's life after suspect opens fire on him in Hesperia
Leaders of Senate Intelligence committee say no indication of Trump tower wiretapping before or after election
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos