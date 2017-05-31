Fifth teen arrested in Visalia drug deal murder, three teens arraigned

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=2049377" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Visalia Police say 19-year-old Terry Wade III was found shot inside a car near Buena Vista and Zachary Avenues, and four teens have been arrested in connection to his death.

A fifth teenager has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old over the weekend.The 15-year-old is believed to have supplied the other suspects with the gun used in the shooting.A little before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Visalia Police found a man with a gunshot wound. Terry Wade III, 19, later died at Kaweah Delta Medical Center.Police believe the shooting was the result of a drug deal robbery.The three 18-year-olds accused of killing him are Noah Fox, Jose Cortez, and Kalvin Solis. They were arraigned together at the Tulare County pre-trial facility today.Wade's family was also there."He was a caring person, he really was," said Janice Fielder, Wade's aunt. "People don't know that, but I'd like (everyone) to know he was really a very loving person."The suspects' next court date is set for June 12thA 17-year-old was also arrested in connection with the case.Wade's family has set up a. They've also set up an account with Wells Fargo.