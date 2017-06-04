Fire at Fresno home displaces seven

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of house fire that left seven people displaced in Central Fresno.Firefighters arrived at the home on Roosevelt and Belmont Avenues around noon Sunday. Crews quickly swept the house and managed to contain the fire to a single room as firefighters battled high temperatures."Our first officer made a good lap around the structure, got some good intel, fed it back to the guys outside who were able to make a real coordinated attack and pinpoint the exact room," Brian Price with the Fresno Fire Department said.No one was injured in the blaze and the Red Cross is now assisting those who were impacted.Damage to the home was estimated at $10,000.