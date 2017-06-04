FRESNO

Fire at Fresno home displaces seven

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews quickly swept the house and managed to contain the fire to a single room as firefighters battled high temperatures. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of house fire that left seven people displaced in Central Fresno.

Firefighters arrived at the home on Roosevelt and Belmont Avenues around noon Sunday. Crews quickly swept the house and managed to contain the fire to a single room as firefighters battled high temperatures.

"Our first officer made a good lap around the structure, got some good intel, fed it back to the guys outside who were able to make a real coordinated attack and pinpoint the exact room," Brian Price with the Fresno Fire Department said.

No one was injured in the blaze and the Red Cross is now assisting those who were impacted.

Damage to the home was estimated at $10,000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsfirefresnohouse fireFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Friends and family hold vigil for Fresno teen killed in gang shooting
Sports Report: June 3, 2017
Olive Garden looking to hire nearly 100 as Northwest Fresno location set to open late June
Suspected DUI crash knocks out power to hundreds of Tower District residents
More fresno
NEWS
After 'horrific' London attack, Trump says 'bloodshed must end'
Fresno County crash leaves 2 dead; pregnant victim gives birth and dies
'Significant progress' made in identifying London attackers
7 killed, 3 suspects dead after 'brutal terrorist attack' in London
More News
Top Stories
Fresno County crash leaves 2 dead; pregnant victim gives birth and dies
Warriors beat Cavaliers 132-113 in Game 2 of NBA Finals
ISIS claims London attack after 12 arrests made
Friends and family hold vigil for Fresno teen killed in gang shooting
6 killed in London Bridge area terror attacks as well as 3 suspects, police say
Detectives: Dealers peddled cocaine from pizza boxes
Suspected DUI crash knocks out power to hundreds of Tower District residents
Show More
11-year-old girl, man injured in Northwest Fresno shooting
3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes in Kern County
Suspected DUI driver blows red light in front of Madera Police officer, authorities say
Auto shop catches fire in East-Central Fresno
Athletes try to keep cool during Track and Field Championships at Buchanan High
More News
Top Video
Fresno County crash leaves 2 dead; pregnant victim gives birth and dies
Friends and family hold vigil for Fresno teen killed in gang shooting
Suspected DUI crash knocks out power to hundreds of Tower District residents
11-year-old girl, man injured in Northwest Fresno shooting
More Video