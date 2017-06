Crews fought flames and downed power lines to put out a house fire in Parlier.The fire broke out just after 2 a.m. at a home on Zediker and Floral. Neighbors woke up to loud noises and called 911. Fire crews arrived to find the home in flames.No one was home at the time and no one was hurt. So far, there is no word on the cause. Crews are trying to contact the property owner as well.