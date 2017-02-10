Fire crews able to contain packing house fire near Reedely

Firefighters battled a packing house fire overnight just south of Reedley.A maintence building near the facility caught fire around midnight. Firefighters from Tulare County, Fresno County and the City of Reedley fought the fire. Officials say a hydrant at the facility helped ensure they had enough water to douse the flames and keep the fire from spreading.No damage was done to the cold storage portion of the facility or the fruit inside. No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.