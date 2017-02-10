FRESNO COUNTY

Fire crews able to contain packing house fire near Reedely

EMBED </>More News Videos

021017-kfsn-am-reedley-packing-fire-vid_1 (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Firefighters battled a packing house fire overnight just south of Reedley.

A maintence building near the facility caught fire around midnight. Firefighters from Tulare County, Fresno County and the City of Reedley fought the fire. Officials say a hydrant at the facility helped ensure they had enough water to douse the flames and keep the fire from spreading.

No damage was done to the cold storage portion of the facility or the fruit inside. No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Related Topics:
newsreedleyfresno countyfirebuilding fireReedley
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Kingsburg getting national attention after being named one of top 5 finalists for Small Business Revolution
High waters caused damage and cut off access to homes and a trailer park east of Fresno
Fresno County grower sees big opportunity in all the excess rain
Fire destroys historic department store in Firebaugh
More fresno county
NEWS
Trump Calls Appeals Court Ruling Blocking His Order a 'Disgraceful Decision'
Car set on fire, then put in 'drive' in Oakurst, authorities say
A Timeline of Trump's Immigration Executive Order and Legal Challenges
Trump Calls Ruling Blocking Executive Order a 'Political Decision'
More News
Top Stories
Car set on fire, then put in 'drive' in Oakurst, authorities say
Tulare County culverts likely cause of severe damage to woman's driveway
Caltrans crews in Mariposa County preparing for more rain and tough conditions
Construction worker killed in accident on HWY 17 from Los Banos
Gaping hole in spillway for Oroville Dam keeps growing
ICE protesters block 101 Freeway onramp in downtown LA
Former attorney of Central High coach takes stand during attempts to get case retried
Show More
Crews working quickly in Mariposa as another round of rain starts to roll in
Oakhurst officials keeping close eye on water levels as residents prepare for the next round of storms
US appeals court refuses to reinstate President Trump's temporary travel
Correctional officer in Chowchilla charged with manslaughter and felony child abuse
Man shot in the head in Southwest Fresno
More News
Top Video
Car set on fire, then put in 'drive' in Oakurst, authorities say
Tulare County culverts likely cause of severe damage to woman's driveway
Caltrans crews in Mariposa County preparing for more rain and tough conditions
Construction worker killed in accident on HWY 17 from Los Banos
More Video