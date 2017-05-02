Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
BREAKING NEWS
Fire crews battle an apartment fire in Southeast Fresno
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Fire crews battle an apartment fire in Southeast Fresno
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
NEWS
Fire crews battle an apartment fire in Southeast Fresno
Email
share
share
tweet
email
none
KFSN
Tuesday, May 02, 2017 09:27AM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno Fire Department said they are battling an apartment fire on Winery north of Kings Canyon Road.
Action News has a crew on the way and we will update this story as details are confirmed.
Related Topics:
news
apartment fire
Fresno - Southeast
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Video shows San Diego gunman during deadly shooting spree
Dallas paramedic in 'critical but stable condition' after shooting, officials say
Mexico captures Sinaloa cartel leader Damaso Lopez
Trump threatens shutdown as Ryan defends spending deal
More News
Top Stories
Video shows San Diego gunman during deadly shooting spree
Triple murder of Fresno brothers remains a mystery 15 years later
Mexico captures Sinaloa cartel leader Damaso Lopez
With fire season looming, CAL FIRE urges Fresno County residents to prepare
Sierra Nevada snowpack almost double of average, survey says
Man steals $35K in bee hives, authorities say
California population grows to 39.5 million
Show More
Hundreds in Fresno join nationwide May Day protests
Police still searching for leads after Merced man shot in front of children
Teenage pizza shop employee robbed, beaten in Visalia during delivery
At least 1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing on University of Texas-Austin campus
Former homicide detective caught up in 'stealing from deceased' scandal
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno