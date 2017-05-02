NEWS

Fire crews battle an apartment fire in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno Fire Department said they are battling an apartment fire on Winery north of Kings Canyon Road.

Action News has a crew on the way and we will update this story as details are confirmed.
