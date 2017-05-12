Fire crews battle house fire in Fresno County near Kerman

House still smoking. Just spoke with resident who said he was sleeping when fire started and someone yelled for him to get out. pic.twitter.com/I5p9viPsMi — Veronica Miracle (@VeronicaABC30) May 12, 2017

Firefighters battled a house fire west of Kerman at Whitesbridge and Shasta in Fresno County.Fire officials said the house was badly damaged by the fire and several sheds and other structures around the house have been totally destroyed.One of the occupants of the home said he was asleep when the fire started and woke up to someone yelling fire. Everyone in the house was able to get out safe.Winds made the fire harder to fight; firefighters were worried that the fire would spread to the grass and surrounding areas.Crews were able to stop the fire but it was difficult for them to get onto the property because there were power lines down.Officials say they had to call in extra resources to help battle this blaze.Part of Whitesbridge has been closed as fire crews clean up after this fire.