Fire crews say farmers helped put out Fresno County grass fire fueled by winds

On the Westside near San Joaquin Firefighters said half-a-million dollars of organic hay went up in flames. Winds were strong enough to move a fire three miles from where it started, but a little help from locals went a long way."Some of the local farmers saw the fire knew the need, and they were able to come out and help firefighters stop the forward spread," said Chris Christopherson, Fresno County Fire Battalion Chief.Without the farmer's firefighters said the fire likely would have grown out of control.Gusts up to 30 miles per hour charred 750 acres in a matter of hours. They said all the winter rain is creating more grass on the Westside, and as it dries and cures, the fire danger becomes greater."The wind has dried the grass out faster than it has in the foothills," said Christopherson.The wind blew the flames quickly but according to air quality experts there is a silver lining on this smoke plume."In this situation it might help it from settling into the areas surrounding the fire," said Heather Heinks, SJV Air District.At this point firefighters are not sure how the fire started.