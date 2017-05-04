FRESNO

Fire destroys abandoned building in Central Fresno

At this hour fire crews are taking on an abandoned building fire in Central Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
At this hour fire crews are taking on an abandoned building fire in Central Fresno.

The fire broke out after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday in the area of Belmont near Fulton. The building is about 100 years old.

Crews arrived to smoke and flames. The fire was in the rear of the building and on the second floor.

Because of the location, firefighters say they have other obstacles in their way.

"We have high voltage power lines running through the front, and 100 year old masonary on the side of the building. Right now, we're trying to overhaul using large master streams," said Capt. Christian Palmer, Fresno Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported. There is no word on the cause of the fire.
