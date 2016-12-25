FRESNO

Fire destroys garage of Fresno home
Firefighters were able to knock it down quickly, keeping the fire from extending to the home. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Firefighters are investigating the cause of Christmas morning house fire in Northwest Fresno near Polk and Herndon Avenues.

It happened around 8 a.m. at a home on Minarets Avenue, near Polk and Herndon Avenues. When crews arrived, the garage was completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to knock it down quickly, keeping the fire from extending to the home.

Those living at the home were able to safely make it out of the home and the red cross is now assisting them.

Crews say they were also able to save Christmas presents from being damaged.
