FRESNO COUNTY

Fire destroys historic department store in Firebaugh

EMBED </>More News Videos

Just before nine Tuesday morning a fire broke out at City's Barber Shop right next to Rebecchi's Department Store on the corner of Eleventh and O Street in Firebaugh. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Just before nine Tuesday morning a fire broke out at City's Barber Shop right next to Rebecchi's Department Store on the corner of Eleventh and O Street in Firebaugh.

Both businesses were closed and no one was inside.

The city's fire chief said someone passing by noticed smoke coming out of the back of the building.

"By the time we got on scene, which we're only two blocks away, the barber shop was fully involved and the fire that moved into the attic. When it got into this common attic it just spread across the entire store," said John Borboa, Firebaugh Fire Department Chief.

Borboa said his department called in help from other fire departments including the City of Fresno. But they had to let the building burn due to the danger of a collapse.

"I went defensive instead of offensive because this building does have a full basement. So that's why we did not make any kind of interior attack in this building."

The mayor of Firebaugh said the building is owned by the Rebecchi family and that have been at the same location since 1920. The family was leasing the barber shop.

Both businesses considered customers as family members.

"It's been a department store for everybody in this community from baptisms to a lot of ceremonies, a lot of things. It's been here for a long time," said Brady Jenkins, Firebaugh Mayor.

The Rebecchi family did not want to talk on camera but they did share with us that their great uncle started the family business in the late 1800's before moving to their current location.

The business began as a grocery store, around 1940 it turned into a department store. In recent years they mainly sold antiques including old photos and newspapers.

The owner, Betty Rebecchi, was in the process of retiring, putting items in the store on clearance and looking to sell the building.

"It is a great loss to the community to the hearts of a lot of people. So it makes me sad to see this building go," said Jenkins.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and the Rebecchi family is currently adding up financial estimates on how much money was lost due to the fire.
Related Topics:
newsfirefresno countyFirebaugh
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Cleaning crews busy across Fresno and Clovis after storms
California water board to reevaluate emergency drought regulations
Authorities investigating suspicious death after body found near Mendota
Fresno County's brightest students gather for academic decathlon
More fresno county
NEWS
Mumps Outbreak Reaches 367 Cases in Washington State
Hearing Concludes on Challenge to Trump's Controversial Immigration Order
Oral arguments over President Trump's travel ban
1 Suspect Dead, 1 Captured After Weeklong Manhunt in Southeast
More News
Top Stories
2 yurts washed away by floodwaters, crash into bridge in Oakhurst
Downpour causes problems in Mariposa and thousands in damage
Madera County Sheriff's Office issues mandatory evacuation in North Fork
Oral arguments over President Trump's travel ban
Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
Witnesses rush to save man who crashed after being shot in the face in Southeast Fresno
Senate confirms Betsy DeVos as Education secretary after Vice President Mike Pence breaks 50-50 tie
Show More
Fresno Police searching for suspect after man shot in face in Southeast Fresno
Prime suspect in murder of Fresno mom arrested in SoCal after high-speed chase
San Francisco will be first in nation to make city college free
Fresno family escapes house fire
San Francisco court takes center stage in Trump legal drama
More News
Top Video
Madera County Sheriff's Office issues mandatory evacuation in North Fork
Downpour causes problems in Mariposa and thousands in damage
2 yurts washed away by floodwaters, crash into bridge in Oakhurst
Witnesses rush to save man who crashed after being shot in the face in Southeast Fresno
More Video