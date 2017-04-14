NEWS

Fire destroys roof at Bellagio casino

EMBED </>More News Videos

Part of the roof of the Bellagio hotel and casino in Las Vegas was engulfed in fire late Thursday night. (@Seannkim/Twitter)

By ABC7.com staff
LAS VEGAS --
Part of the roof of the Bellagio hotel and casino in Las Vegas was engulfed in fire late Thursday night.

The hotel, which has nearly 4,000 rooms, is one of the largest in the world.

The blaze was reported at 10:46 p.m. on a building at the southside of the hotel's lake and 77 firefighters responded, knocking it down by 11:09 p.m.

The Las Vegas Strip was closed to traffic near the casino as firefighters battled the flames.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The cause is being investigated.
Related Topics:
newscasinofirebuilding fireLas Vegas
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Security guard shot to death while on the job in Northwest Fresno
24 people rescued from stalled roller coaster at Maryland Six Flags
1 dead, 3 injured in Northeast Fresno shooting
Fugitive who mailed manifesto to Trump captured in Wisconsin
More News
Top Stories
1 dead, 3 injured in Northeast Fresno shooting
Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez acquitted in Boston double murder
Man found dead in Central Fresno Apartment Fire
1 dead, several injured in crash between minivan and farmworker bus
Security guard shot to death while on the job in Northwest Fresno
Fresno State professor who tweeted controversial comments about President Trump has classes canceled
Wisconsin man accused of robbing gun store and writing a threatening manifesto to Trump has been captured
Show More
Fresno residents mopping up after heavy rain causes flooding
1 dead, 1 missing after being swept into Tule River
VIDEO: Fresno County Sheriff's Office saves family stuck on the Kings River
Police looking for shoplifter who pulled knife on employee in Northwest Fresno
22 cars involved in pile up near Lemoore Naval Air Station
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Man found dead in Central Fresno Apartment Fire
Security guard shot to death while on the job in Northwest Fresno
Central California Weather
More Video