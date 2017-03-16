Fire destroys trailer home in Southeast Fresno

Investigators are working this morning to figure out what sparked a fire that caused a double-wide trailer to go up in flames in Southeast Fresno.It happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday near Church and Chestnut. Firefighters say the woman was in her living room when neighbors told her the trailer was on fire. Investigators say she was able to get out through the side door just ahead of the flames.The mobile home is almost a total loss. Some items in the woman's back bedroom may be salvageable.In the meantime, firefighters will be focusing their attention on the kitchen area as they try to figure out what started the blaze.