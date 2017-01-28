FRESNO

Firefighter hurt battling fire in Downtown Fresno

EMBED </>More News Videos

Someone noticed smoke as they walked by the building Friday night and firefighters found out the place was filled with party supplies and paper products. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Fresno firefighter is recovering from minor injuries early Saturday after battling a large commercial fire in Downtown Fresno.

Someone noticed smoke as they walked by the building Friday night and firefighters found out the place was filled with party supplies and paper products.

The firefight took a dangerous turn when part of the roof started to come down, so all the firefighters pulled out.

"This could have been a catastrophic fire," Batt. Chief Tony Escobedo said. "Fortunately, we were able to get here quickly, even though this was the third fire in a row within a half hour for Fresno city resources to respond to this evening."

One firefighter suffered minor injuries from a piece of debris that fell on his face, but he's expected to recover.
Related Topics:
newsbuilding firefresnoFresno - Downtown
