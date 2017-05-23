FRESNO COUNTY

Firefighters battled 2 alarm house fire in Fresno County

Fresno County Fire is looking into what caused a single-wide trailer to catch fire Tuesday afternoon. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno County Fire is looking into what caused a single-wide trailer to catch fire Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters said two people were inside at the time and were able to get out safely-- however, one of their dogs was killed. Another dog was saved after being given CPR.

More than 30 firefighters were called out to help put out the flames, fire crews said, mostly because of the heat.

"One of the big reasons we called a second alarm, these situations, when it's hot, crews get tired a little faster. So being able to rehab our crews and get them adequate rest and get some hydration," said Jeremiah Wittwer, Fire Captain Fresno County Fire.
