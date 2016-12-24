Firefighters believe unattended space heater sparked Visalia house fire

Eight people are without a place to stay for Christmas after an early morning house fire in Visalia.The blaze happened around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Loyola Avenue near Dane Street. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the garage.Firefighters were able to contain the blaze quickly but not before it caused nearly $15,000 in damage.Crews determined the cause to be a space heater which was left unattended and sparked some objects nearby.The Red Cross is assisting the family and provided a toy for the children.