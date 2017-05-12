Firefighters put out a two-alarm apartment fire in East Central Fresno

The fire started around 11 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex on Peach and Olive avenues. The flames were coming from a second story apartment with eight units.The fire caused heavy damage to one of the units and smoke damage to two others.Firefighters say there may have been squatters in the area."We do have reports that there were individual squatting inside these units, that they were illegally occupying in them. So we're still trying to wrap our hands and the number of folks who were in the occupants, or in the apartments, at the time of the fire," said Batt. Chief Lawrence French, Fresno Fire Department.No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.