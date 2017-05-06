Firefighters suspect arson for fire at abandoned Central Fresno house

Neighbors saw a suspected arsonist running from a Central Fresno home just before the place went up in smoke Saturday.Firefighters controlled the flames within a few minutes after they got to the house, but they had to tear off part of the roof to air out the attic.Windows were found broken and the inside was charred. Firefighters found evidence of squatting in what was supposed to be an empty home."These vacant homes present a challenge and a high risk to the firefighters of Fresno because they modify the house or sometimes have cooking or drug paraphernalia," Batt. Chief Tony Escobedo explained. "That causes the risk element to go up."In this case, it was a rigged power pole bypassing the fuse box to get free electricity. Investigators say that would've eventually exploded but the fire came first.They're now working to identify the man seen running from the home.