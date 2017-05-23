First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing

British authorities say an 8-year-old girl, Saffie Roussos, was among the 22 people killed in the Manchester concert bombing.A school in northern England has identified another one of the victims as Georgina Callander, a former pupil.Peter Rawlinson, deputy of the Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy in Croston, northwest of Manchester, told The Associated Press that the school confirmed Callander's death with members of her family.Rawlinson says "she was academically a very gifted student, very hard-working. Just lovely to speak to."The school posted a photo of Georgina on its website, smiling and look smart in her school uniform. It said she died of injuries from the attack and described her as "a lovely young student who was very popular with her peers and the staff."An ambulance official says 12 children under the age of 16 were among 59 injured in the attack as people left a pop concert.David Ratcliffe, medical director of North West Ambulance Service, told reporters Tuesday that the children were among those taken to hospitals after the explosion at Manchester Arena Monday night, where scores of teenagers and youngsters were attending an Ariana Grande concert.