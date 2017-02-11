MERCED COUNTY

Flash flooding soaks Le Grand neighborhoods

A flash flooding warning is now extended until 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
In Merced County, dozens of people in Le Grand are out of their homes due to massive flooding in the area.

A flash flooding warning is now extended until 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Floodwaters overtook neighborhoods and orchards, and people are doing what they can to protect their property as more rain is expected later this week.

"I've heard my whole life that this is a flood zone, and, years ago, the river wasn't too deep here. It's all river rock. So, Mother Nature let us know that we're in a low area," resident Michael McPherson said.

The Office of Emergency Services is prepared to open shelters if conditions get worse.

Most major roads and highways remain open.
Related Topics:
newsmerced countyfloodingLe Grand
