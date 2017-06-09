Flipped 18-wheeler spills Bud Light all over freeway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1667498" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A deadly wreck involving a burning box truck that had shut down the northbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway at North Loop has been cleared from the roadway.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=290856" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An early morning crash has left a huge cleanup of hundreds off beer cans along the freeway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1815517" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A truck driver is accused of stealing a truck load of beer to sell by himself.

Trouble was brewing Wednesday when an 18-wheeler carrying Bud Light overturned on an Arizona freeway.The truck lost control and rolled over, dumping its load of thousands of beer cans across the roadway in Tempe.Officials said the driver was hospitalized, but had non-life threatening injuries.The crash caused a huge backup as you can imagine as drivers were rubbernecking to get a glance at the messy crash.