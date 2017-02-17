Flyer posted on North Carolina college campus expresses acts of violence to Trump supporters

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is responding to a threatening flyer circulating around campus.In a letter to students, faculty, and staff Thursday, Chancellor Carol Folt - along with other UNC officials - said the flyer expresses acts of violence to supporters of President Trump.They said the university is taking the flyer very seriously."The flyer and its message are the antithesis of the values that are the foundation of our University," the letter read. "It is not designed to spark civil discourse or encourage thoughtful debate. Its intentions are to incite violence, and there is no place for that here or in our society."The chancellor is also asking students to contact university police if they find any other material threatening violence on campus.