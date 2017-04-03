Former ABC30 anchor John Wallace to be remembered at Memorial Service

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --Fresno State lowers flags to half staff on Monday in honor of the local broadcasting legend.
Hundreds are expected to celebrate the life of former ABC30 anchor John Wallace at a memorial service at People's Church at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.
Wallace passed away at the age of 71 last week. Over the last several years, he battled on-going issues with COPD.
He was a major supporter of Fresno State and flags there will be lowered at half staff in his honor.
John Wallace public memorial service
People's Church
11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 3, 2017