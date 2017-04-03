FRESNO

Former ABC30 anchor John Wallace to be remembered at Memorial Service

EMBED </>More News Videos

Fresno State lowers flags to half staff on Monday in honor of the local broadcasting legend. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Fresno State lowers flags to half staff on Monday in honor of the local broadcasting legend.

Hundreds are expected to celebrate the life of former ABC30 anchor John Wallace at a memorial service at People's Church at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Wallace passed away at the age of 71 last week. Over the last several years, he battled on-going issues with COPD.

He was a major supporter of Fresno State and flags there will be lowered at half staff in his honor.

John Wallace public memorial service

People's Church
11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 3, 2017
Related Topics:
newsmemorialfresnofresno stateFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Fresno pit bull rescued after being mauled by other dogs
Nonprofit incubator opens in Downtown Fresno
Thousands complete California Classic in Downtown Fresno
Family of 12 displaced after fire breaks out at Southwest Fresno home
More fresno
NEWS
St. Petersburg, Russia, subway blast kills 10, injures 50
10 killed in train car explosion in St. Petersburg
PHOTOS: Explosion at Russian subway station kills at least 10
Boy, 14, arrested in Facebook Live assault of girl, 15
More News
Top Stories
St. Petersburg, Russia, subway blast kills 10, injures 50
Fresno pit bull rescued after being mauled by other dogs
Highway 46 crash leaves two from Coalinga dead, police say
President Trump OKs federal aid following California storms
With warming weather, Millerton Lake rangers remind visitors of best ways to stay safe
Divers find more body parts in search for missing California woman
Witness: Driver in deadly crash with church bus was texting
Show More
Good Samaritans rescue family after suspected DUI crash in Tulare County
Family of 12 displaced after fire breaks out at Southwest Fresno home
Fresno woman allegedly stabbed by own son inside home
Woman told to stop calling 911 found fatally shot
Officials: ISIS found a way to hide bombs in laptops
More News
Top Video
Fresno pit bull rescued after being mauled by other dogs
With warming weather, Millerton Lake rangers remind visitors of best ways to stay safe
Family of 12 displaced after fire breaks out at Southwest Fresno home
Fresno woman allegedly stabbed by own son inside home
More Video