Former ABC30 anchor John Wallace to be remembered at Memorial Service

Fresno State lowers flags to half staff on Monday in honor of the local broadcasting legend.Hundreds are expected to celebrate the life of former ABC30 anchor John Wallace at a memorial service at People's Church at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.Wallace passed away at the age of 71 last week. Over the last several years, he battled on-going issues with COPD.He was a major supporter of Fresno State and flags there will be lowered at half staff in his honor.John Wallace public memorial servicePeople's Church11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 3, 2017