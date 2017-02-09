FRESNO

Former attorney of Central High coach takes stand during attempts to get case retried

EMBED </>More News Videos

Now based on information Loren Lebeau did not have when he pleaded to several felony counts, he wants a retrial. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Loren Lebeau's tearful apology was sincere, according to his new attorney. But, now based on information Lebeau did not have when he pleaded to several felony counts, he wants a retrial.

The basis is a video reenactment taken by the attorney who represented the family of Donovan Maldonado in a civil lawsuit.

"Based on the evidence he's now become aware of, it corroborates his initial statement that I didn't see him, I couldn't avoid it, no matter what," said Roger Nuttall, Lebeau's current attorney.

Thursday, Lebeau's former attorney told the court he kept his client fully informed of his options and the evidence through each step of the criminal proceedings.

"Based on all the information we had at the time, I felt I did a thorough job," said Jeff Hammerschmidt, Lebeau's former attorney.

Hammerschmidt told the judge the case was so complex, he even advised his client to get a second attorney to review the case-- which Lebeau did.

Hammerschmidt also testified that he discussed options with Lebeau at length. But in a letter to the court dated earlier this month Lebeau claimed he was out of the loop and not part of any plea negotiations.

Hammerschmidt said that is not accurate.

Lebeau is serving a 12 year sentence at a prison in Tehachapi. He pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run causing death, and drunk driving.

Lebeau has about six and a half years left to serve, but he believes based on a new expert from LA and the videotaped re-enactment findings, it changes some of the circumstances.

Withdrawing his plea is a gamble; Lebeau could get up to six years added to his sentence if he is found guilty. However, his attorney is hoping for the chance he could get three years less or even acquitted.

The judge will decide whether a retrial should be granted later this month.
Related Topics:
newsdrunk driving deathtrialhigh schoolfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Fresno State grad's subscription box company sends couples date night in a box
Fresno City Council disappoints residents who want more bike lanes and walking trails
Man shot in the head in Southwest Fresno
Woman hit by train in Central Fresno
More fresno
NEWS
Correctional officer in Chowchilla charged with manslaughter and felony child abuse
Appeals Court Blocks Trump Bid to Reinstate Immigration Order
Chuck Schumer, Peter King, React to 9th Circuit Court Opinion
Alabama's Attorney General to Replace Jeff Sessions in Senate
More News
Top Stories
Construction worker killed in accident on HWY 17 from Los Banos
Oakhurst officials keeping close eye on water levels as residents prepare for the next round of storms
Tulare County culverts likely cause of severe damage to woman's driveway
US appeals court refuses to reinstate President Trump's temporary travel
Correctional officer in Chowchilla charged with manslaughter and felony child abuse
Man shot in the head in Southwest Fresno
Woman hit by train in Central Fresno
Show More
Flooding continues as another storm looms
Army Will Grant Easement Allowing Dakota Access Pipeline Construction to Resume
Trump Signs 3 Executive Actions on Crime Against Police, Drug Cartels
2 bicyclists injured after an accident with 2 cars in Fresno
Harrowing moments after man saved from rushing water near Three Rivers
More News
Top Video
Correctional officer in Chowchilla charged with manslaughter and felony child abuse
Tulare County culverts likely cause of severe damage to woman's driveway
Kingsburg getting national attention after being named one of top 5 finalists for Small Business Revolution
Fresno State grad's subscription box company sends couples date night in a box
More Video