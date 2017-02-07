TULARE COUNTY

Former Exeter High School teacher sentenced to six years for sex crimes against students

EMBED </>More News Videos

Almost two years after he was arrested, 38-year-old Matthew Varpness is on his way to state prison. (KFSN)

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Almost two years after he was arrested, 38-year-old Matthew Varpness is on his way to state prison.

Tuesday, Judge Gary Paden sentenced the former Exeter Union High School teacher to six years there. He'll also have to register as a sex offender.

"There were charges that ranged from possession of child pornography to sex with minors," said Tulare County Assistant District Attorney David Alavezos.

Alavezos says Varpness plead no contest to all 16 felony counts he faced, almost all relating to sexual relationships he allegedly had with three underage female students between April of 2014 and March of 2015.

Alavezos says the maximum sentence Varpness could have received was more than 15 years, but the judge chose six.

Alavezos says that's not enough, considering the facts of the case and the overwhelming evidence against the defendant. The evidence included many text messages between Varpness and the victims, and statements from the girls (whose ages were 15, 16, and 17 at the time of alleged crimes).

"We feel that a higher sentence was appropriate in this case given the way he went about what he was doing-preying on those children at the school."

The complaint against Varpness details how he allegedly had sex with one of the underage victims, a variety of sexual contact with another, and aside from allegedly possessing child pornography, showed it to the other victim listed in the complaint.
Related Topics:
newschild pornographysex crimetulare countyvisaliahigh schoolteacherVisaliaExeter
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
Alleged drunk driver plows into Visalia bus stop, Mexican restaurant
DUI driver crashes into Visalia restaurant, police say
Reps for Congressman Kevin McCarthy get earful in Porterville from concerned constituents
2 Visalia men accused with lacing food with meth
More tulare county
NEWS
4th Victim of Alleged Killer William Boyette Dies; Suspect Found Dead
Judges Focus on Whether Trump's Immigration Order Is Muslim Ban
Army Will Grant Easement Allowing Dakota Access Pipeline Construction to Resume
'Battlestar Galactica' Actor Richard Hatch Dead at 71
More News
Top Stories
2 yurts washed away by floodwaters, crash into bridge in Oakhurst
Madera County Sheriff's Office issues mandatory evacuation in North Fork
Downpour causes problems in Mariposa and thousands in damage
Question of whether President Trump's temporary travel ban should be restored not yet settled
Los Banos man talks after him and his daughter get stuck in east Africa due to temporary travel ban
California's new Attorney General visits South Valley to talk immigration
Fire destroys historic department store in Firebaugh
Show More
Oral arguments over President Trump's travel ban
Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
Witnesses rush to save man who crashed after being shot in the face in Southeast Fresno
Senate confirms Betsy DeVos as Education secretary after Vice President Mike Pence breaks 50-50 tie
Fresno Police searching for suspect after man shot in face in Southeast Fresno
More News
Top Video
Los Banos man talks after him and his daughter get stuck in east Africa due to temporary travel ban
Faz Davalos enjoying stellar season, leading 'Dogs down the stretch
Madera County Sheriff's Office issues mandatory evacuation in North Fork
Fresno County grower sees big opportunity in all the excess rain
More Video