A former teacher in the South Valley pleaded no contest to 16 counts of sexual relations with a minor.Matthew Varpness, 36, was arrested on campus at Exeter Union High School in March of 2015.Visalia police said in April of 2014, Varpness sexually assaulted the student at his home in Visalia. They said after that he began sending her and another student sexually explicit text messages.Varpness will be sentenced on February 7th and could face six years in state prison.