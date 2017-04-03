Former FUSD teacher's aide in court on sex crimes charges

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1810445" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fresno Police say they have arrested 21-year-old Andres Perez-Esteban after family members notified police of the alleged inappropriate relationship.

As he left the courthouse, Andres Perez-Esteban was chased down by a group of protesters.Former Fresno Unified teacher's aide Andres Perez-Esteban walked out of court after delaying his hearing in a sex crimes case.When Perez-Esteban walked outside, he was chased down by a group of angry protesters. They followed Perez-Esteban off the courthouse grounds, letting him know in strong terms they want him in jail.