Former FUSD teacher's aide in court on sex crimes charges

As he left the court house, Andres Perez-Esteban was chased down by a group of protestors. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
As he left the courthouse, Andres Perez-Esteban was chased down by a group of protesters.

Former Fresno Unified teacher's aide Andres Perez-Esteban walked out of court after delaying his hearing in a sex crimes case.


Fresno Police say they have arrested 21-year-old Andres Perez-Esteban after family members notified police of the alleged inappropriate relationship.



When Perez-Esteban walked outside, he was chased down by a group of angry protesters. They followed Perez-Esteban off the courthouse grounds, letting him know in strong terms they want him in jail.


