Former FUSD teacher's aide in court on sex crimes charges

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --As he left the courthouse, Andres Perez-Esteban was chased down by a group of protesters.
Former Fresno Unified teacher's aide Andres Perez-Esteban walked out of court after delaying his hearing in a sex crimes case.
RELATED: Fresno teacher's aide arrested for molesting 9-year-old student, police say
When Perez-Esteban walked outside, he was chased down by a group of angry protesters. They followed Perez-Esteban off the courthouse grounds, letting him know in strong terms they want him in jail.
Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for updates to this story.