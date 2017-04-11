FRESNO

Former Fresno Unified teacher's aide pleads not guilty to sex crimes with elementary student

EMBED </>More News Videos

Andres Perez-Esteban is charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a nine-year-old student. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Andres Perez-Esteban dodged another round of passionate protesters as he showed up to court Tuesday, while hiding his face behind a pair of sunglasses. He is charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a nine-year-old student.

Protesters did not want to be identified but say they will continue to be a voice for the children.

The 21-year-old pleaded not guilty, and is keeping himself out of jail.

After three felony charges were filed against him, a judge increased his bail from $40,000 dollars to $120,000. He was given a week to raise the money and has now posted that bond

Perez-Esteban worked as a teacher's aide at Olmos Elementary School, and was arrested last month when family members called authorities after finding disturbing text messages he had been sending to the victim.

"If he is convicted of this, or pleads guilty to it, he's going to have to register as a sexual predator and it's going to be for the rest of your life, so it's very serious," said Tony Capozzi, legal analyst.

Capozzi said the text messages between Perez-Esteban and the 4th grader are key in this case to determine the outcome.

"If it's just merely text messages and nothing more, this could be a misdemeanor or a felony, it depends-- it's what we call a wobbler."

Prosecutors said the sex crimes started almost two years ago and only ended last month.

Protesters say they will be at every hearing until the end.

Perez-Esteban is due back in court again on May 30th and could face up to 24 years in prison.
Related Topics:
newsfresno unified school districtsex crimesfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Chronic Tacos opening second location in Central Valley
Driver smashes several parked cars at Fresno apartment complex
Highway 99 traffic back open at Clinton Ave after overnight overpass demolition
USPS offering new service this week to combat mail theft
More fresno
NEWS
President Trump: 'We are not going into Syria'
Spicer apologizes for Hitler-Assad comparison: 'It was insensitive and inappropriate'
Alleged Russian spammer Peter Levashov arrested in Spain
Sessions makes clear: It's 'Trump era' of immigration enforcement
More News
Top Stories
Police hunting for woman accused of brutally stabbing dog in Southwest Fresno
2 Fresno County parks closed due to high waters caused by water release from Friant Dam
Spicer's Hitler, 'Holocaust center' comments raise eyebrows
'I'm sorry. We will fix this.' United CEO apologizes for treatment of passenger dragged off plane
San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-yr-old
San Bernardino shooting: wife left gunman after he showed 'other side'
Highway 99 traffic back open at Clinton Ave after overnight overpass demolition
Show More
USPS offering new service this week to combat mail theft
Driver smashes several parked cars at Fresno apartment complex
Triple murder suspect leaps to death at courthouse
Family urges fugitive who sent manifesto to Trump to surrender
San Bernardino school shooting: 2 adults, 1 student killed
More News
Top Video
Chronic Tacos opening second location in Central Valley
2 Fresno County parks closed due to high waters caused by water release from Friant Dam
San Bernardino shooting: wife left gunman after he showed 'other side'
Police hunting for woman accused of brutally stabbing dog in Southwest Fresno
More Video