FRESNO COUNTY

Former Orange Cove teacher facing new charges after arrest for having inappropriate contact with students
Rigoberto Rangel stood in Fresno County court bearing no expression, but nodded after a judge agreed to keep him out of custody. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Rigoberto Rangel stood in Fresno County court bearing no expression, but nodded after a judge agreed to keep him out of custody.

Back in December the 23-year-old was arrested for soliciting two underage students at Orange Cove High School to commit a sex act and showing a pornographic image to one of the victims.

Since then, the District Attorney's Office has added two more serious charges to the former teacher. The new charges include sexual battery on the second victim and child molestation of a third underage victim.

"He was arrested on three charges, the current pending charges are five charges, and those five charges, additional charges, one of them, just by looking at it, appears to duplicative," said Ty Kharazi, Defense Attorney.

The additional charges move could technically raise his bail and put him back in custody.

Since he has already bailed out and has no criminal history a judge decided Thursday to keep his bail as is.

"The judge found he's at no risk for flight, he's a long standing resident of Fresno County and did not raise the bail. My client will be here at every court hearing," said Kharazi.

At this point Kharazi said his client denies all of the charges against him.

A criminal protective order was issued on Thursday preventing Rangel from contacting the three victims.
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
