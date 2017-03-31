NEWS

Former 'Power Rangers' actor sentenced to 6 years in stabbing death of roommate with sword

Actor Ricardo Medina was sentenced on Thursday to six years in prison for the stabbing death of his roommate in January of 2015. (KABC)

LANCASTER, Calif. --
Actor Ricardo Medina Jr. was sentenced on Thursday to six years in prison for the stabbing death of his roommate in January of 2015.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office, Medina, 38, pleaded guilty March 16 to one count of voluntary manslaughter and admitted to using a sword to kill 36-year-old Josh Sutter in their shared Green Valley home after an alleged argument over Medina's girlfriend.

Medina, who is best known for his role in the "Power Rangers" television series, stabbed Sutter multiple times with the sword, according to the D.A.'s office.
