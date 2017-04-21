Former serviceman pleads not guilty to killing stepfather, injuring 4 others in southeast Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Former military serviceman Kyle Holaday was charged Friday with killing his stepfather and injuring four others last month -including a five-month-old baby.
While Holaday is still receiving medical attention for his injuries, family members of one of his victims say she's still in the hospital in critical but stable condition.
"She's an amazing person," her sister Bambi Baker said. "She has a heart of gold. She would take the shirt off her back and help anyone in this world."
Holaday, 26, pled not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder, and animal cruelty Friday.
Sheriff's deputies say he fired shots at his own family last month in southeast Fresno, killing his stepfather and injuring four others, including his mother and a five-month-old baby.
Family members of 34-year-old Crystal Dominquez say she worked with Holaday's mother and happened to be at their house the night she was shot in the arm and the abdomen.
"That there was just no warning it was just random, and he just came around and started shooting," Baker said.
Holaday has been recovering from injuries after deputies say he ran into the street and was hit by a car after running from police. A judge and attorneys held his arraignment at the rehab facility he's receiving treatment at.
Holaday's defense attorney says he didn't remember shooting anyone and says he loves his mom and stepfather. His attorney doesn't want people to rush to judgment until they can provide a brain evaluation.
"He is heartbroken, and he is struggling with it for a long time," attorney Jane Boulger explained. "He didn't know for a long time, he was just told he was in a car accident."
Dominquez's sister says she's already been in the ICU for about a month and is still suffering from her injuries, and doctors say she has a long road ahead of her.
The Dominquez family says they are struggling to pay Crystal's medical bills and other expenses and set up a GoFundMe account.