MADERA COUNTY

Four people displaced after house fire in Madera
Four people escaped an early morning fire that destroyed their home. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Four people escaped an early morning fire that destroyed their home.

The blaze was reported just after 3 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Rodeo Drive near La Brae. An elderly couple and two other people were in the home asleep when it broke out.

At this time, it's not yet known what sparked the fire. One firefighter suffered a minor injury when he tripped in a hole in the front yard.

Firefighters are expected to be at the home for several hours mopping up hot spots and looking into the cause.

