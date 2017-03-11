Four teens arrested after string of robberies across Hanford, Lemoore

Police have arrested four teenagers in connection to a series of armed robberies in Hanford and Lemoore.Late Friday night, police were called to the gas station at 10th and Grangeville. Surveillance footage helped officers identify the suspect's car they say was used in at least five other incidents.Investigators later tracked the car to a home in Hanford where four suspects provided information linking them to the crimes.They were booked into the Kings County Jail where they are now facing armed robbery and attempted homicide charges for the stabbing of a clerk in Lemoore.