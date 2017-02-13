Fresno Attorney Tony Capozzi cleared of wrongdoing in jailhouse investigation

It's up to the DA whether to charge inmates with crimes. I dug up warrant showing Trenell Monson and Prince Ash investigated. @abc30 (2/2) pic.twitter.com/hr6DvXhm5T — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) February 13, 2017

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office cleared Capozzi after a jailhouse smuggling investigation involving two inmates.Investigators say in October, prominent Fresno attorney Tony Capozzi visited his client, gang leader and inmate Trenell Monson, in the Fresno County Jail. Capozzi came into the jail with a cardboard box filled with documents, met with Monson, and left the box with him. When Monson was carrying the box back to his cell, a correctional officer stopped him and searched the box. That's when they say a deputy spotted a false bottom hiding cell phones and medication.Correctional officers confiscated the items and detectives contacted Capozzi letting him know they would like to question him. They said Capozzi fully cooperated and based on the interview and forensic evidence, detectives could not determine that Capozzi intentionally smuggled the items into the jail.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.