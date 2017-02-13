FRESNO

Fresno Attorney Tony Capozzi cleared of wrongdoing in jailhouse investigation

Tony Capozzi

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office cleared Capozzi after a jailhouse smuggling investigation involving two inmates.

Investigators say in October, prominent Fresno attorney Tony Capozzi visited his client, gang leader and inmate Trenell Monson, in the Fresno County Jail. Capozzi came into the jail with a cardboard box filled with documents, met with Monson, and left the box with him. When Monson was carrying the box back to his cell, a correctional officer stopped him and searched the box. That's when they say a deputy spotted a false bottom hiding cell phones and medication.

Correctional officers confiscated the items and detectives contacted Capozzi letting him know they would like to question him. They said Capozzi fully cooperated and based on the interview and forensic evidence, detectives could not determine that Capozzi intentionally smuggled the items into the jail.



Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.
Related Topics:
newssmugglingfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Fresno Attorney Tony Capozzi Facing Sheriff's Investigation
FRESNO
Man shot at downtown Fresno's Courthouse Park
Renowned Christian evangelist headlines Fresno CityFest
Good Sports: Billy Cox
Fresno church hosts prom night for teens with special needs
More fresno
NEWS
Putin Not a Friend, Poisoned Russian Activist's Wife Tells Trump
'Actionable Intelligence' in Qaeda Material Captured by U.S. Commandos in Yemen: Official
Canadian prime minister makes 1st visit to Trump's White House
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says he and Trump see 'eye to eye'
More News
Top Stories
Man shot at downtown Fresno's Courthouse Park
Oroville Dam evacuees might not return until spillway is repaired
Trailer park residents relieved as water levels remain stable in Madera County
North Korea launches ballistic missile test
Jerry Sandusky's son Jeffrey arrested on child sex charges
Crews rush to mop up flooded Le Grand streets before next storm
Cat House on the Kings looking for community help after abandoned pets dumped near property
Show More
Visalia man arrested after allegedly crashing into light pole while high
Mobile home park residents fear repeat of devastating '97 flood in Madera County
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
Los Banos community holds homecoming for family affected by temporary travel ban
Oroville Dam's emergency spillway utilized for first time in 48-year history
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
PHOTOS: March for Life
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
More Photos