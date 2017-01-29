Fresno church holds support panel for immigrants, Muslims

A special ministry was held in northeast Fresno to offer support for those who may be feeling concerned about the Trump administration.The Unitarian Universalist Church conducted a panel Sunday for its members to ease tensions regarding executive orders signed by the President.Members spoke out and offered suggestions on how to move forward following legislation that targets minorities such as Muslims, undocumented immigrants, and women."We as people of faith don't agree with these laws, and we want to be supporting various communities that are affected by these. And we want to do it together as a community, not working separately," Katie Hymans with the church said.There's no word yet on whether future ministries like this will take place in the future.