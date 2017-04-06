FRESNO COUNTY

Fresno Co Sheriff's ID Jane Doe found walking on Millerton road

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said the woman is 33-years-old and flew to Fresno from the state of Virginia last week.

Authorities say they are withholding the woman's name because there is a possibility she is a victim of a crime.

Apparently, the woman was in the area visiting an area where she was thinking about moving to. Detectives are working to find any information about contacts she may have made during her time in the Fresno area.

Around 3:15 am on Tuesday, saw the woman walking in the middle of Millerton Road, near the entrance to Millerton Lake just outside the town of Friant. Concerned for her safety, the motorist reported the woman to local law enforcement.

She was found mostly naked with wet hair and police say the woman claimed to be a mermaid. She did not have a driver license or identification card on her either.

Anyone with additional information about this woman is asked to please contact the Sheriff's Office at (559) 600-3111.
