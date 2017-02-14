NEWS

Fresno Co Sheriff's Office investigates a homicide at a power plant near Malaga

(ABC30 Breaking News)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a homicide call in an industrial area near Malaga, south of Fresno.

The incident took place on Willow Avenue between North and Central Avenues at Rio Bravo power plant.


