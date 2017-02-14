Fresno Co Sheriff's Office investigates a homicide at a power plant near Malaga

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a homicide call in an industrial area near Malaga, south of Fresno.
The incident took place on Willow Avenue between North and Central Avenues at Rio Bravo power plant.
#DEVELOPING: @FresnoSheriff confirms homicide happened at Rio Bravo power plant on Willow Ave. Working to learn more. Will update here pic.twitter.com/2Ho2X8Fcfs— Cory James (@CoryABC30) February 14, 2017
Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story as it becomes available.