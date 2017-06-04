Fresno County crash leaves 2 dead; pregnant victim gives birth and dies

Two people died Sunday night after a head-on crash in Fresno County, and a pregnant victim gave birth during the crash, the California Highway Patrol said.The crash happened north of Five Points along Highway 145 and Elkhorn Avenue. Authorities said a white Honda Civic was traveling north when the pregnant driver crossed the median for unknown reasons and collided into a white Kia Optima.The drivers of both cars were killed. Authorities said the driver of the Honda was pregnant and gave birth during the crash.A 10-year-old passenger in the Honda and the baby were airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries."It's never easy to go into these types of accidents, but to see something like that, where a child was born prematurely and could sustain fatal injuries as a result of the accident, it's heart-breaking," Sgt. Mike Trenholm with the CHP said.The identity of the victims has not been released.Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.