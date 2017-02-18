FRESNO COUNTY

Fresno County crash leaves one dead

Investigators say the driver of the white car was traveling northbound on Chateau Fresno Avenue when they either failed to stop or rolled through a stop sign and was hit by the black car traveling eastbound. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
One person is dead Saturday following a crash in Fresno County.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Chateau Fresno and Kearney Boulevard. Investigators say the driver of the white car was traveling northbound on Chateau Fresno when they either failed to stop or rolled through a stop sign and was hit by the black car traveling eastbound.

The white car was hit on its driver side and the impact of the collision led to driver's death. The identity of the driver has yet to be identified.
