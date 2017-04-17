Fresno County drivers say pothole damage claims rejected for no reason

FRESNO

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It is a murder case more than 20 years old and while some may have forgotten about it, two women, who lived through it at just two and 12 years old, are still feeling the pain.

"I heard noises and went to my door and peeked out and peeked into my mom's room and I could hear them when they were loading his body into the garage," Jaime Guarino said.

That body was Jamie Guarino's and Devin Russo's father, David Russo. He was shot to death on a summer night with his own gun and left sitting in a car miles away from their home.

The girls' mother Susan Russo orchestrated it by manipulating her boyfriend and a friend into committing the crime so she could collect her husband's $1 million insurance policy.

"She deserves everything she is getting," Devin said.

But now she could be getting out of prison because Governor Jerry Brown pardoned her along with 71 others.

In a commutation of sentence letter, Brown states the 62-year-old woman sentenced to life without parole has shown exemplary behavior and transformed her life for the better. Her daughters though are not buying it.

"She did all this knowing in 23 years that there was a possibility for her to get parole. My mom is a very, very sick person," Devin said.

Retired Fresno County Sheriff's detective Chris Curtice agrees. He was one of the Fresno County detectives who investigated the case back in 1994.

"I don't care if she got her GED took some college classes or did whatever the hell," he said. "She is an evil woman, and she should stay in. I don't think the governor thought this one through.

Now having to relive their traumatic past, both daughters say they do not want to face the reality of having the one person they both fear back in the community.

"Why should she get a second chance," Devin said. "My dad didn't get a second chance if she gets out she's not just a danger to us she is a danger to all of us."
