Fresno County Sheriff investigating dead body found in vineyard

#TrafficAlert in Selma Mtn. View Ave. between Bethel & Academy closed to traffic. @FresnoSheriff investigating dead body found in vineyard. pic.twitter.com/KpYCH5KAYY — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) June 8, 2017

The Fresno County Sheriff's Department is investigating a dead body found in a vineyard along Mountain View Avenue, east of Bethel Avenue in Selma.Mountain View Avenue between Bethel and Academy is closed to traffic.Action News has a crew on the way to the scene.