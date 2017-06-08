FRESNO COUNTY

Fresno County Sheriff investigating dead body found in vineyard

Courtesy Fresno County Sheriff's Department

ABC30 Webstaff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Sheriff's Department is investigating a dead body found in a vineyard along Mountain View Avenue, east of Bethel Avenue in Selma.


Mountain View Avenue between Bethel and Academy is closed to traffic.

Action News has a crew on the way to the scene.
