Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigates deadly deputy-involved shooting

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said the suspect called 911 to report 10 people in his living room and answered his door with a gun and machete. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said the suspect called 911 to report 10 people in his living room and answered his door with a gun and machete.

Around 4:30 Monday morning Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies were greeted by the man who called them to his Terrace Avenue home. Sheriff's officials say the man was armed with a machete and gun that he refused to put down.
RAW VIDEO: Fresno County Sheriff's Office holds media briefing on deputy involved shooting in Central Fresno


"Deputies immediately gave verbal commands for him to put down his weapons. He did not comply with their orders though. A deputy fired their taser at the suspect. It struck him but it proved to be ineffective. He continued at the deputies while holding the machete and that caused... multiple deputies to fire," said Tony Botti, Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

It is unknown how many rounds were fired or how many struck the suspect. He was rushed to the hospital but died a short time later.

During a 911 call, the suspect told dispatchers about 10 people were in his home and going in and out of his living room without permission. Deputies found no evidence of that.

"We never contacted anybody, so right now we don't have anything to prove true that there were ever any intruders," said Botti.


Family members have identified the suspect as 45-year-old Refuqio Alvarez Junior.

Two other adults were also inside the home during the confrontation. Family members say the suspects mother and girlfriend witnessed the shooting. They were not hurt. Officials say three children under the age of 10 were also at the home but slept through the entire incident.



Sheriff's deputies say it's too early to tell if drugs, alcohol or mental health problems may have been contributing factors.

Deputies are waiting on a search warrant to get a closer look at the gun and machete. It's unknown if the gun was loaded. The deputies involved were not hurt and will also be interviewed.



