Fresno County Sheriff's Office looking for pair of serial burglars

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a pair of serial burglars.Investigators have identified the suspects as 28-year-old Felix Uribe and 35-year-old Jessica Becker.On March 19th detectives said surveillance cameras captured Uribe breaking into a vehicle at Trinity Community Church in Clovis. While back on February 2nd they said Becker was caught stealing a package from a home near Temperance and McKinley.Investigators said the two were seen driving the same car in both burglaries. It is described as a gray Chevy Malibu with license plate number 5XDM434.Detectives believe they are responsible for numerous burglaries in Fresno County and are asking anyone to come forward with information.