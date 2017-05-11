Fresno County Sheriff's Office rescue man stuck on rock near Dunlap

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office had to use eagle one to rescue a Porterville man stuck on a rock near Dunlap.The 36-year-old said he and his friend thought it would be fun to climb a set of large boulders. However, once he got about 75 feet up the rocks began to crumble and shift and he was too scared to get down on his own.Using a cinch collar deputies lowered the man to the street.The man was not wearing shoes and did not have any prior climbing or hiking experience.The Sheriff's Office said this serves as a reminder to always be prepared before attempting anything like this.