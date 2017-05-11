Fresno County Sheriff's Office rescue man stuck on rock near Dunlap

DUNLAP, Calif. (KFSN) --The Fresno County Sheriff's Office had to use eagle one to rescue a Porterville man stuck on a rock near Dunlap.
The 36-year-old said he and his friend thought it would be fun to climb a set of large boulders. However, once he got about 75 feet up the rocks began to crumble and shift and he was too scared to get down on his own.
Using a cinch collar deputies lowered the man to the street.
The man was not wearing shoes and did not have any prior climbing or hiking experience.
The Sheriff's Office said this serves as a reminder to always be prepared before attempting anything like this.