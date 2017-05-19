Fresno Doctor doesn't want jail time for hit and run driver who critically injured him

Brianna Sandoval stood in Superior Court Friday; the doctor she admittedly almost killed was not there. But the two met face to face several months ago, through a proceeding called "Restorative Justice"."I think about bringing the parties together, they learn about whom each one is, how it's affecting their lives, my client is very emotional in that, she caused this destruction to Dr. Dominic. Thank God he's recovered," said Dan Bacon, Sandoval's attorney.The meeting was the second time the two crossed paths-- only during their first meeting, Fresno Police said, Sandoval struck Dr. William Dominic and never stopped to help. Months later a tip led investigators to her job, and eventually her beige car.We sat down with Dr. Dominic as he recovered from his life threatening injuries. He said he didn't want vengeance; he instead wants justice in a different way."Dr. Dominic is not asking for any jail time, but he does want my client to complete 400 hours of community service and she has applied at Community Hospital to do that-- has not been accepted. She's applied a couple of times. Also to stop driving for at least a year," said Bacon.The prominent doctor, who has treated patients like Fresno firefighter Pete Dern, also wants Sandoval to blog about her experience with monthly updates about what happened to her and what a moment of inattention can bring and the tragedy it can cause.As part of the agreement, Dr. Dominic also asked that Sandoval be evaluated to see if she has any alcohol problems.Sandoval will be back in court for sentencing in July. Her attorney said Dr. Dominic also plans on addressing the court.