CALIFORNIA

Fresno fake check ring bust leads to toddler in San Luis Obispo hotel surrounded by meth

ABC30 Web Staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The San Luis Obispo Police Department said it arrested three Fresno residents after a fraudulent check complaint led to a toddler being found in a hotel room with methamphetamine and drug smoking equipment readily accessible to her.

Police said several businesses in San Luis Obispo reported two men and a woman were passing fraudulent checks throughout the City. One of the businesses was able to provide a license plate number and a description of the vehicle they were driving. Another business was able to provide surveillance photos of two of the suspects.

On Wednesday, a police officer spotted the suspect's vehicle in a motel parking lot and stopped the car. Police say they found evidence of fraudulent check manufacturing inside the car. 33-year-old Christine Vulich and 37-year-old Lamont Taylor were taken into custody on fraud charges.

Taylor and Vulich told officers that their 3-year-old daughter was in a nearby hotel room with their friend. When investigators went to the room to check on the child, they found 40-year-old Arnoldo Silva unresponsive due to drug use and a 3-year-old girl, who was alert, in unhealthy conditions with methamphetamine and drug smoking equipment out in the open.

After a medical evaluation, the girl was place in custody of Child Welfare Services.

Police say they believe the check fraud ring is responsible for at least $160-thousand in fraud losses.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.
Related Topics:
newsfraudmethmethamphetaminecaliforniafresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
Motorcyclist beheaded in San Bernardino accident
Elon Musk says Tesla will reveal a Semi Truck
Man in Sacramento seen in viral video of officer beating has connection to Fresno
UC Berkeley study shows why shoelaces come untied
More california
NEWS
Suspect in murder of Chicago judge surveilled judge's girlfriend before attack: Prosecutors
US dropped largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan, Pentagon says
Motorcyclist beheaded in San Bernardino accident
Trump overturns rule on Title X that could affect state funding for Planned Parenthood
More News
Top Stories
1 dead, 1 missing after being swept into Tule River
Motorcyclist beheaded in San Bernardino accident
US drops 'mother of all bombs' on ISIS forces in Afghanistan
President Trump says Planned Parenthood funding is now a states issue
Elon Musk says Tesla will reveal a Semi Truck
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Clerk at a Madera gas station gets into fist fight with robber
Bicyclist killed after being hit by car in Fresno County
Show More
Police looking for man wanted after a shooting in Los Banos
Fresno Police opening satellite offices in Tower District and Northeast Fresno
Man in Sacramento seen in viral video of officer beating has connection to Fresno
Victims' families feeling relieved as former Fresno music teacher is sentenced for child molestation
Valley Ag groups critical of diesel tax hike included in plan to fix CA roads
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos