UPDATE: #Brushfire McKinley/Weldon.Fire is 70% contained.Crews are mopping up hotspots.No homes threatened at this point. pic.twitter.com/xWL6q5O0Wu — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) May 10, 2017

Fresno fire is on scene of a large brush fire at McKinley Avenue and Blythe.Officials say multiple units have been assigned to the fire.Crews say they have the fire 70-percent contained and are working to put out hot spots.