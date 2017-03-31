Fresno laser tag center shuts down to make way for high-speed rail

A fairly new business unlike any other in town had to close its doors Friday to make way for the impending high-speed rail.A High Speed Rail Authority spokesperson confirmed the property will be impacted by the train like many other businesses near Herndon and Golden State Boulevard.As the construction site of high-speed rail inches closer to completion, a local business is moving away from a community that loves it most."I'm just not very happy that they're going to close," Madera Ranchos resident Jared Nolte said.At Tac-Ops in northwest Fresno, 'Call of Duty' meets laser tag. So, on the final day of business, a group of 8th graders made sure they were the first in line."I think it's the best laser tag I've been to," Tyler Edwards said.Though the 10,000 square foot warehouse has only been open for four years, it's built a following."We live in Hanford, so it's kind of a past time that we do with a bunch of guys," visitor Nicholas Cruz said.Many of the staff are disappointed at their closure too, like manager Christopher Livermore."The owner is not at a place where he can run the business anymore," he said.Employees say the owner of Tac-Ops had a stroke in recent years and with the development of high-speed rail, the owner decided to shut it down."I think for me the saddest part is the kids won't have a place where they can be free and have fun for a reasonable price," Livermore said.Many fans now saying goodbye to the local business and their love for the sport."I think this will be the last time we go do laser tag," Livermore said.And locals are saying hello to big changes along Golden State Avenue and goodbye to old favorites.The High Speed Rail Authority couldn't disclose when or how the property will be impacted because of ongoing negotiations, but they did say their team has been working with the business owner to mitigate any impacts the train will have on the area.